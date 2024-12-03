Daring Pursuit: Gurugram Police Capture Accused Criminals
Gurugram Police apprehended two criminals following a late-night encounter in Palam Vihar. The accused were injured during crossfire and have a record of over four dozen criminal cases. Authorities recovered a car, illegal weapons, and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from the duo.
Gurugram Police achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting two inter-state criminals after a brief gunfight, according to official reports.
The incident unfolded when police pursued the suspects fleeing in a car after allegedly stealing jewelry from a residence in Palam Vihar. During the exchange of gunfire, both accused sustained leg injuries and have been hospitalized.
Authorities disclosed that the two men are implicated in more than 50 cases of theft and robbery across several states. Items recovered include a vehicle, two firearms, cartridges, and jewelry valued at Rs 10 lakh. The suspects were identified as Ranjit Soni from Delhi and Tanzeer Alam from Bihar.
