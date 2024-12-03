Left Menu

Gunfire Incident Near Treasury Secretary's Residence: A Secret Service Confrontation

A Secret Service agent guarding Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's residence fired a weapon after confronting individuals in a sedan trying to access cars on the street. The suspects fled, and an investigation is underway by the DC Metropolitan Police and will also be reviewed by the US Attorney's Office.

Updated: 03-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:49 IST
Early Tuesday morning, a Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home discharged a firearm amidst a confrontation with occupants of a suspicious sedan.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am when the agent noticed several individuals attempting to open car doors along the street. In response to the perceived threat, gunfire erupted, though it's unclear how many shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported, and the suspects fled the scene. The DC Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the shooting, with a review also set to be conducted by the US Attorney's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

