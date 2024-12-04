Left Menu

South Korea's Bold Currency Intervention Amid Martial Law Lifting

South Korea's authorities are believed to have intervened by selling U.S. dollars in the market to stabilize the won after President Yoon Suk Yeol retracted a martial law order. The intervention aims to mitigate the currency's decline, with intensified efforts anticipated throughout the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 06:28 IST
South Korea's Bold Currency Intervention Amid Martial Law Lifting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a move to stabilize its currency, South Korea's foreign exchange authorities allegedly sold U.S. dollars on the onshore market early Wednesday. This follows President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to lift a martial law declaration imposed overnight.

According to two currency dealers, who opted for anonymity due to the issue's sensitivity, the authorities acted decisively as markets opened, reflecting a full-scale intervention strategy for the day.

Such measures underscore South Korea's commitment to managing the won's value amidst unfolding political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024