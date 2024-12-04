South Korea's Bold Currency Intervention Amid Martial Law Lifting

In a move to stabilize its currency, South Korea's foreign exchange authorities allegedly sold U.S. dollars on the onshore market early Wednesday. This follows President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to lift a martial law declaration imposed overnight.

According to two currency dealers, who opted for anonymity due to the issue's sensitivity, the authorities acted decisively as markets opened, reflecting a full-scale intervention strategy for the day.

Such measures underscore South Korea's commitment to managing the won's value amidst unfolding political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)