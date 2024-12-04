Left Menu

Road Rage in Pune: Audi Driver's Reckless Act

A horrific road rage incident occurred in Pune, Maharashtra, where an Audi driver, Kamlesh Patil, allegedly dragged a motorcyclist, Zacheria Mathew, on his car's bonnet for over three kilometers. The confrontation began after Patil's car hit Mathew's motorcycle. Patil and his associates were subsequently arrested.

Pune | Updated: 04-12-2024 08:40 IST
An Audi driver allegedly dragged a motorcyclist for over three kilometers on the car's bonnet after a confrontation in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area, police reported.

Authorities arrested the driver, Kamlesh Patil, along with two others, following the incident on Sunday evening.

The victim, Zacheria Mathew, challenged Patil and his companions after his bike was hit, leading to the violent episode as reported by the Nigdi police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

