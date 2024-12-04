Left Menu

Foiled Attack on Sikh Leader Sparks Security Concerns at Golden Temple

In a dramatic turn of events, a former terrorist attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, but was thwarted by police at the Golden Temple. The incident, captured by media cameras, raised questions about security and political tensions in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:31 IST
Foiled Attack on Sikh Leader Sparks Security Concerns at Golden Temple
Visuals of the accused nabbed by the Police (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Golden Temple in Amritsar became the backdrop for a dramatic security incident on Wednesday. As Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, seated in a wheelchair due to injury, performed his religious duties, a former terrorist named Narain Singh Chaura attempted to open fire on him from close range.

Alerted by the unfolding threat, plainclothes police officers acted swiftly. One officer managed to grab Chaura's hands before he could cause harm, with the lone bullet merely striking a wall behind Badal. The incident, which was captured by media cameras, underscored growing concerns over political security and law and order in Punjab.

Authorities quickly apprehended Chaura, with Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirming Chaura's arrest and the subsequent recovery of the weapon. While the motive remains unclear, police are delving into multiple angles, bolstering security measures and closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024