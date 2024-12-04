Foiled Attack on Sikh Leader Sparks Security Concerns at Golden Temple

The Golden Temple in Amritsar became the backdrop for a dramatic security incident on Wednesday. As Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, seated in a wheelchair due to injury, performed his religious duties, a former terrorist named Narain Singh Chaura attempted to open fire on him from close range.

Alerted by the unfolding threat, plainclothes police officers acted swiftly. One officer managed to grab Chaura's hands before he could cause harm, with the lone bullet merely striking a wall behind Badal. The incident, which was captured by media cameras, underscored growing concerns over political security and law and order in Punjab.

Authorities quickly apprehended Chaura, with Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirming Chaura's arrest and the subsequent recovery of the weapon. While the motive remains unclear, police are delving into multiple angles, bolstering security measures and closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)