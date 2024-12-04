ILO Workshop in Malaysia Empowers Trade Unions to Strengthen Labour Rights and Practices

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is working to bolster the influence and capacity of trade unions in Malaysia, aiming to foster sustainable labour practices across the country. A workshop titled "Worker-Driven Social Responsibility: Trade Union Actions in Advancing Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work" was held from 25-26 November 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, providing a platform for in-depth discussions and training on labour rights and union activities.

Organized by the ILO Joint Project Office in Malaysia, in collaboration with multiple trade unions from different sectors, the workshop focused on deepening the participants' understanding of the ILO’s Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW). These principles include the importance of collective bargaining, freedom from discrimination, safe working environments, and the elimination of forced and child labour.

The workshop engaged participants from trade unions and civil society organizations in hands-on activities, applying FPRW frameworks to real-world scenarios. The sessions included identifying indicators of forced labour and exploring strategies to implement fair recruitment and anti-discrimination practices across different industries.

“There have been significant advancements in labour rights in Malaysia over recent decades, such as the ratification of conventions on forced labour, occupational safety, and child labour,” said Bharati Pflug, ILO Senior Specialist on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. “However, challenges remain due to the limited unionization in the private sector. This training represents an important step in strengthening the foundation for sustainable labour practices in Malaysia and reinforcing trade unions as key agents of change.”

A key component of the workshop was a session on the ILO Multinational Enterprise (MNE) Declaration, which highlighted the role of responsible business conduct in promoting decent work. The session also emphasized the critical role of trade unions in ensuring human rights due diligence within global supply chains.

Additionally, the workshop underscored the importance of engaging migrant workers and ensuring they understand and can exercise their labour rights in Malaysia. Migrant workers represent a significant portion of the workforce, and ensuring their inclusion in labour rights frameworks is crucial to promoting fair and ethical labour practices across the country.

The event received support from several ILO initiatives, including the Global Accelerator Lab (GALAB), Migrant Workers Empowerment and Advocacy (MWEA), and the Advancing Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work on Forced Labour and Child Labour in Malaysia (Electrical and Electronics Sector) (ADVANCE). The workshop was also supported by the Building Responsible Value Chain in Asia through the Promotion of Decent Work in Business Operations (RVC-II). Funding for the event was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL), Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The workshop serves as a critical part of ILO’s broader efforts to enhance workers' rights in Malaysia and support the role of trade unions as leaders in advancing social and economic change in the country.