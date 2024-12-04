Akal Takht Jathedar Condemns Attack on Sukhbir Badal

A deadly assault on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the revered Golden Temple was vehemently condemned by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. He urged the Punjab government to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the case.

The attack, perpetrated by a former terrorist, was aimed at Badal as he engaged in 'sewa' outside the temple. A swift response by a plainclothes policeman prevented any injuries, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's task force promptly intervened.

Despite the incident, Badal, who continues to serve penance for past governmental actions, was seen in a protective security cordon, unscathed and determined to fulfill his duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)