Akal Takht Jathedar Condemns Attack on Sukhbir Badal
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has condemned a violent attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, calling for a thorough investigation. The attack was carried out by a former terrorist outside the Golden Temple but was thwarted by quick police action. Badal was unharmed.
A deadly assault on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the revered Golden Temple was vehemently condemned by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. He urged the Punjab government to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the case.
The attack, perpetrated by a former terrorist, was aimed at Badal as he engaged in 'sewa' outside the temple. A swift response by a plainclothes policeman prevented any injuries, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's task force promptly intervened.
Despite the incident, Badal, who continues to serve penance for past governmental actions, was seen in a protective security cordon, unscathed and determined to fulfill his duties.
