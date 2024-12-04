Russia Backs Syria Amidst Escalating Tensions
Russia has affirmed its strong support for the Syrian leadership in countering terrorist groups, which it claims are backed by external forces. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks and emphasized Russia's commitment to assisting Syria's struggle against terrorism and restoring order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:26 IST
Russia has announced its firm backing of the Syrian leadership as it tackles a renewed offensive by groups it labels as terrorists and which receive external support.
Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, condemned recent attacks, asserting they were provoked by outside forces intending to exacerbate violence in the region.
Russia continues to support President Bashar al-Assad, aiding his regime since 2015. Zakharova claimed rebels received training and drones, allegedly from Ukraine, though evidence was not provided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement