Russia has announced its firm backing of the Syrian leadership as it tackles a renewed offensive by groups it labels as terrorists and which receive external support.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, condemned recent attacks, asserting they were provoked by outside forces intending to exacerbate violence in the region.

Russia continues to support President Bashar al-Assad, aiding his regime since 2015. Zakharova claimed rebels received training and drones, allegedly from Ukraine, though evidence was not provided.

