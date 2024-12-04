Left Menu

Russia Backs Syria Amidst Escalating Tensions

Russia has affirmed its strong support for the Syrian leadership in countering terrorist groups, which it claims are backed by external forces. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks and emphasized Russia's commitment to assisting Syria's struggle against terrorism and restoring order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:26 IST
Russia Backs Syria Amidst Escalating Tensions
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia has announced its firm backing of the Syrian leadership as it tackles a renewed offensive by groups it labels as terrorists and which receive external support.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, condemned recent attacks, asserting they were provoked by outside forces intending to exacerbate violence in the region.

Russia continues to support President Bashar al-Assad, aiding his regime since 2015. Zakharova claimed rebels received training and drones, allegedly from Ukraine, though evidence was not provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024