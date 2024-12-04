Left Menu

Online Romance Scam Lands Australian Woman in Japanese Jail

An Australian woman, Donna Nelson, has been sentenced to six years in a Japanese prison for smuggling amphetamines, despite claiming she was tricked by an online romance scam. The court acknowledged her victimization but argued she should have recognized the suspicious circumstances. Her legal team plans to appeal.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:56 IST
  • Japan

In a gripping international court case, an Australian woman has found herself at the center of a legal storm in Japan. Donna Nelson, from Perth, has been sentenced to six years in a Japanese prison for smuggling amphetamines, following charges stemming from an alleged online romance scam.

The Chiba District Court acknowledged Nelson's claims of being duped by a purported Nigerian businessman she met on the internet, noting her belief in a potential marriage. Despite this, the court maintained that Nelson should have recognized the warning signs of the dubious arrangement, leading to her conviction.

Nelson's legal team, led by lawyer Rie Nishida, expressed their intention to appeal the sentence, criticizing the judgment as unjust. The case has drawn significant emotional reactions, particularly from Nelson's family, who attended the proceedings, hoping for a more lenient outcome.

