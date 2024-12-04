Left Menu

EU-Mercosur Trade Talks: A Crossroad for Progress Amid Controversies

The Mercosur trade bloc may announce a long-anticipated trade deal with the European Union after last-minute negotiations. Germany and Spain support the deal, while France opposes it due to agricultural concerns. Potential progress is marked by anticipatory travel plans, though skepticism surrounds the deal's immediate finalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:32 IST
The Mercosur trade bloc of South America is on the brink of a potential breakthrough with a delayed trade deal with the European Union. A meeting in Uruguay on Thursday could, contingent on ongoing negotiations, see an announcement on this deal. Significant diplomatic movements underscore the event's gravity.

While Germany and Spain advocate the agreement, France's strong opposition, rooted in agricultural import concerns, complicates matters. The EU-Mercosur deal, discussed for decades, remains contentious. Insiders reveal meaningful advancements, but caution that definitive results may not materialize immediately, despite enthusiasm.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's possible presence at the summit highlights the situation's importance. Amidst divergences in stance among EU members, a successful deal could stabilize Mercosur, especially impacting Argentina's approach under its new president. However, if unresolved, internal EU obstacles may persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

