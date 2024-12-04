Intense Search Operations in Dachigam: Lashkar Militant Neutralized

Security forces continued their search for militants in the Dachigam forest on Wednesday, following the death of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist the previous day, officials reported.

The forces paused their search on Tuesday night but kept the area tightly secured. Operations resumed at first light on Wednesday, targeting the expansive, mountainous terrain of Dachigam.

Officials confirmed that the search is focused on the upper reaches, with extensive operations ongoing. This follows the elimination of LeT terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat, linked to an attack that killed seven individuals near Ganderbal.

(With inputs from agencies.)