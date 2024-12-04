South Korean Standoff: Martial Law Declared and Repealed in a Single Night
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, sparking protests and controversy. Parliament swiftly rejected the move, and martial law was lifted as military and police forces withdrew. The night was marked by tension, defiance, and a stand for democracy as citizens and lawmakers voiced opposition.
In an unprecedented move late Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law during a televised address. Citing the threat of North Korean forces, Yoon's announcement granted the government extensive powers to suppress demonstrations and opposition.
The news swiftly catalyzed protests, as South Korean citizens braved the chill of December nights to voice their resistance. Armed soldiers and riot police gathered outside the National Assembly as crowds demanded Yoon's resignation and the repeal of martial law.
Amid the dramatic standoff, lawmakers entered parliament to challenge the president's decision. By the early hours of Wednesday, a vote of 190 to 0 revoked the martial law declaration, leading to a military and police withdrawal and restoring democratic order.
