Ravinder Maini Takes Helm at Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India
Ravinder Maini, a 2005 batch IRS officer, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Maini brings 19 years of public service experience and expertise in technology and law to his new role, vital for the IBBI's mission of promoting transparency and accountability.
Ravinder Maini, a distinguished 2005 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, has assumed the role of Executive Director at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), as per an official statement.
In his previous role, Maini served as Director (ITA-II) at the Central Board of Direct Taxes under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
With nearly two decades in public service, he has occupied several key positions, leveraging his background in technology and law. The IBBI, established in 2016 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the insolvency resolution process as a statutory body within the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
