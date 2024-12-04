Narges Mohammadi's Release: A Temporary Relief for Nobel Peace Laureate

Narges Mohammadi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been granted a temporary reprieve from her sentence at Tehran's Evin prison. This decision comes amid pressing health concerns, necessitated by a recent medical procedure.

Mohammadi's husband, Taqi Rahmani, confirmed her release for treatment, following the opinion of a forensic doctor who prompted the Tehran Prosecutor's office to suspend her sentence. Her medical procedures included the removal of a benign tumor and a bone grafting operation.

A vocal advocate for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty, Mohammadi's ongoing health struggles have drawn international concern. The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee has advocated for her permanent release and access to adequate medical care.

