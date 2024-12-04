Left Menu

Narges Mohammadi's Release: A Temporary Relief for Nobel Peace Laureate

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was released from Tehran's Evin prison temporarily for medical treatment. Her release followed the removal of a benign tumor and urgent health concerns. Mohammadi has been an ardent advocate for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:44 IST
Narges Mohammadi

Narges Mohammadi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been granted a temporary reprieve from her sentence at Tehran's Evin prison. This decision comes amid pressing health concerns, necessitated by a recent medical procedure.

Mohammadi's husband, Taqi Rahmani, confirmed her release for treatment, following the opinion of a forensic doctor who prompted the Tehran Prosecutor's office to suspend her sentence. Her medical procedures included the removal of a benign tumor and a bone grafting operation.

A vocal advocate for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty, Mohammadi's ongoing health struggles have drawn international concern. The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee has advocated for her permanent release and access to adequate medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

