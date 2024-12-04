Historic $6 Million Drug Bust in Trinidad and Tobago

In a significant success for law enforcement, Trinidad and Tobago police have executed one of the largest drug busts in the nation's history, confiscating over USD 6 million worth of illegal substances.

The operation, which unfolded in the western point of Tobago, involved the seizure of more than 500 pounds of marijuana and 28 pounds of cocaine. Two men, who were recently released from prison on an unrelated matter, were apprehended in connection with the bust.

Authorities intercepted the men as they loaded fuel into an unregistered boat. While the drugs' origin remains unknown, it is confirmed they transited through Trinidad before reaching Tobago.

(With inputs from agencies.)