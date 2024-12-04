Delhi Congress Pledges Ownership Rights in Resettlement Colonies
Devender Yadav, the Delhi Congress president, announced that the party promises to grant ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies. This move aims to counter the alleged empty promises of AAP and BJP, enhancing residents' access to bank loans and improving their living conditions.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has announced a significant electoral promise, stating that the party would grant ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies if it returns to power in the nation's capital.
With the Delhi assembly elections approaching in February next year, Yadav criticized both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP for allegedly misleading residents of resettlement and unauthorized colonies with false promises over the past 11 years.
Yadav emphasized that securing ownership rights is essential for residents, enabling them access to bank loans and consequently improving their livelihoods. Additionally, he accused the BJP of neglecting the city and its poor despite their governance at the central and municipal levels.
