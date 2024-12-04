Left Menu

Delhi Congress Pledges Ownership Rights in Resettlement Colonies

Devender Yadav, the Delhi Congress president, announced that the party promises to grant ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies. This move aims to counter the alleged empty promises of AAP and BJP, enhancing residents' access to bank loans and improving their living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:52 IST
  • India

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has announced a significant electoral promise, stating that the party would grant ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies if it returns to power in the nation's capital.

With the Delhi assembly elections approaching in February next year, Yadav criticized both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP for allegedly misleading residents of resettlement and unauthorized colonies with false promises over the past 11 years.

Yadav emphasized that securing ownership rights is essential for residents, enabling them access to bank loans and consequently improving their livelihoods. Additionally, he accused the BJP of neglecting the city and its poor despite their governance at the central and municipal levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

