Norwegian Court Denies Parole for Mass Murderer Breivik

A Norwegian court has denied early release for mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011. His lawyer plans to appeal the decision. Breivik, serving a 21-year sentence, claimed his actions were 'necessary.' He remains a threat and can reapply for parole annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:07 IST
A Norwegian court has officially denied parole for Anders Behring Breivik, the mass murderer responsible for the 2011 attacks that claimed 77 lives. This decision was confirmed by the news agency NTB on Wednesday.

Breivik's legal representatives have indicated plans to appeal the ruling. The 2011 massacre, Norway's deadliest peacetime atrocity, involved Breivik setting off a car bomb in Oslo and subsequently committing a mass shooting at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoeya island.

Having already served 13 out of his 21-year sentence, Breivik still maintains that his actions were 'necessary.' His sentence could be extended indefinitely should he continue to pose a threat to society, with the possibility of applying for parole annually.

