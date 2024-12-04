Israel Recovers Body of Hostage Itay Svirsky: Closure for Grieving Family

The Israeli military announced the retrieval of Itay Svirsky's body, a hostage taken and killed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. His death and subsequent recovery were confirmed by official military statements.

The Hostages' Families Forum stressed the importance of returning Svirsky's body to provide precious closure for his family as they navigate their immense loss.

In a show of gratitude and empathy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the security forces for their efforts and expressed deep condolences to the Svirsky family during this heartbreaking time.

(With inputs from agencies.)