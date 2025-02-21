Explosive Threat in Tel Aviv Spurs Israeli Military Action
After a series of explosions on buses near Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to conduct operations in the West Bank. Although no casualties have been reported, the incidents have raised security concerns amid a fragile ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
In response to multiple explosions on buses in suburbs near Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch operations in the West Bank. This comes after what his office termed an attempted mass attack, although no casualties were reported.
Initial investigations revealed explosions on three buses at depots, which were empty at the time, reminding residents of earlier periods of violence. Reacting quickly, the military is collaborating with police and the Shin Bet intelligence agency to probe the incidents.
The move comes during a delicate ceasefire with Hamas, underscoring existing tensions in the region. Due to security concerns, the Israeli transport minister has called for the inspection of all public transit vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
