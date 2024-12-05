Cyber Storm: Chinese Hackers Target American Metadata in Ambitious Campaign
A Chinese hacking group named 'Salt Typhoon' has allegedly stolen large amounts of metadata from American individuals in an ongoing cyberespionage campaign. The hack targets telecommunications infrastructure across the U.S., affecting multiple companies. Efforts to curb the intrusion have become a priority for the U.S. government.
In a major cybersecurity breach, a Chinese hacking group known as 'Salt Typhoon' has infiltrated a vast amount of American metadata. A senior U.S. official revealed to journalists on Wednesday that China's access to U.S. telecommunications has been extensive and continues to pose a threat.
The official, who requested anonymity, indicated that the breach potentially targeted a significant number of Americans, though it hasn't reached every cell phone in the nation. Numerous companies worldwide, including at least eight in the U.S. telecom sector, are victims of this ongoing attack.
Previously accused of targeting giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, 'Salt Typhoon' has reportedly stolen vast amounts of call record metadata, exposing intricate personal details. The White House has prioritized countermeasures, with President Biden receiving multiple briefings on this pressing issue.
