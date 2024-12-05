Left Menu

Cyber Storm: Chinese Hackers Target American Metadata in Ambitious Campaign

A Chinese hacking group named 'Salt Typhoon' has allegedly stolen large amounts of metadata from American individuals in an ongoing cyberespionage campaign. The hack targets telecommunications infrastructure across the U.S., affecting multiple companies. Efforts to curb the intrusion have become a priority for the U.S. government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 05:04 IST
Cyber Storm: Chinese Hackers Target American Metadata in Ambitious Campaign

In a major cybersecurity breach, a Chinese hacking group known as 'Salt Typhoon' has infiltrated a vast amount of American metadata. A senior U.S. official revealed to journalists on Wednesday that China's access to U.S. telecommunications has been extensive and continues to pose a threat.

The official, who requested anonymity, indicated that the breach potentially targeted a significant number of Americans, though it hasn't reached every cell phone in the nation. Numerous companies worldwide, including at least eight in the U.S. telecom sector, are victims of this ongoing attack.

Previously accused of targeting giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, 'Salt Typhoon' has reportedly stolen vast amounts of call record metadata, exposing intricate personal details. The White House has prioritized countermeasures, with President Biden receiving multiple briefings on this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024