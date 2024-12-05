Taiwan's Diplomatic Assertiveness: A Red Line in Sino-U.S. Ties

During his Pacific tour, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te engaged in a telephone conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, as confirmed by Taiwan's presidential office on Thursday. This development comes amidst China's stringent warnings that Taiwan remains a 'red line' in Sino-U.S. relations.

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory, objecting to Lai's stopovers in Hawaii and Guam. Although the U.S. has refrained from providing details about the call, sources indicate it occurred on Wednesday afternoon U.S. time. China views such interactions as provocations that might escalate military tensions.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry reiterated China's stance on Taiwan, emphasizing the issue's central significance to the country's core interests. The ministry urged the U.S. to cease its perceived interference and asserted that China is prepared to take 'resolute and forceful measures' to protect its sovereignty.

