Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Assertiveness: A Red Line in Sino-U.S. Ties

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's call with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson during his Pacific visit sparks tension with China, which deems Taiwan a vital issue in Sino-U.S. relations. Beijing condemns Lai's U.S. stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, asserting its sovereignty claims and warning against American interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:39 IST
Taiwan's Diplomatic Assertiveness: A Red Line in Sino-U.S. Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During his Pacific tour, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te engaged in a telephone conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, as confirmed by Taiwan's presidential office on Thursday. This development comes amidst China's stringent warnings that Taiwan remains a 'red line' in Sino-U.S. relations.

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory, objecting to Lai's stopovers in Hawaii and Guam. Although the U.S. has refrained from providing details about the call, sources indicate it occurred on Wednesday afternoon U.S. time. China views such interactions as provocations that might escalate military tensions.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry reiterated China's stance on Taiwan, emphasizing the issue's central significance to the country's core interests. The ministry urged the U.S. to cease its perceived interference and asserted that China is prepared to take 'resolute and forceful measures' to protect its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024