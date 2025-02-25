Markets Brace for U.S.-Beijing Trade Tensions Amidst Awaited Nvidia Earnings

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened with restraint as markets anticipated the potential effects of tougher U.S. trade controls on Beijing. Additionally, investors were keeping a close eye on the quarterly earnings from Nvidia, a leading player in the AI-chip industry.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a modest increase, gaining 48.5 points, or 0.11%, to reach an opening level of 43,509.74. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a marginal decline, dropping 0.5 points, or 0.01%, and opening at 5,982.73.

The Nasdaq Composite also started the day with a slight setback, falling by 44.3 points, or 0.23%, to open at 19,242.608. This cautious start reflects market concerns over international trade dynamics and the impact of upcoming corporate earnings.

