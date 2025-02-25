Left Menu

Markets Brace for U.S.-Beijing Trade Tensions Amidst Awaited Nvidia Earnings

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened with caution as markets awaited the impact of stricter U.S. trade controls on Beijing and the upcoming quarterly earnings from Nvidia. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight rise, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw minor declines at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:06 IST
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened with restraint as markets anticipated the potential effects of tougher U.S. trade controls on Beijing. Additionally, investors were keeping a close eye on the quarterly earnings from Nvidia, a leading player in the AI-chip industry.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a modest increase, gaining 48.5 points, or 0.11%, to reach an opening level of 43,509.74. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a marginal decline, dropping 0.5 points, or 0.01%, and opening at 5,982.73.

The Nasdaq Composite also started the day with a slight setback, falling by 44.3 points, or 0.23%, to open at 19,242.608. This cautious start reflects market concerns over international trade dynamics and the impact of upcoming corporate earnings.

