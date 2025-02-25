Markets Brace for U.S.-Beijing Trade Tensions Amidst Awaited Nvidia Earnings
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened with caution as markets awaited the impact of stricter U.S. trade controls on Beijing and the upcoming quarterly earnings from Nvidia. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight rise, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw minor declines at the opening bell.
