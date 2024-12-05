Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical Grounds

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted a two-week interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence for the 2017 rape of a minor in Unnao, UP. The bail is provided on medical grounds.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma suspended Sengar's sentence temporarily, mandating his medical evaluation at AIIMS Delhi. He is also to remain in the capital during this period.

The case's history, along with Sengar's medical condition, influenced the court's decision. His appeal on a related 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father is awaiting judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)