Debate Over Hindi in New Aviation Bill Sparks Linguistic Controversy

In the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, opposition members accused the government of enforcing Hindi usage by presenting new bills, including the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, with titles exclusively in Hindi. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticized this as 'Hindi imposition' and a deviation from the people's mandate for diversity.

MPs from different parties, such as the DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu and YRSCP's S Niranjan Reddy, shared their objections. Reddy pointed out a potential constitutional conflict, while others argued for an English title to align with Article 348. They emphasize diversity and the need for clarity in legislative titles.

Despite objections, members like BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari defended the bill, arguing the government's language decision follows constitutional guidelines and reflects a break from colonial legacies. The Aviation Minister presented the bill, aiming to revamp archaic laws to enhance the aviation business climate in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)