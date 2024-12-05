Left Menu

Kerala's Call for Aid: Uniting for Wayanad's Revival

The LDF in Kerala threatens mass protests against the central government's neglect of Wayanad landslide survivors. CPI(M) leader M V Govindan demands constitutional rights for relief efforts. A massive township plan for 2,000 survivors is underway, challenging the Centre's refusal to fund the Rs 2,200 crore needed.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has issued a stern warning to the central government, threatening mass protests if demands for aid to Wayanad landslide survivors continue to be ignored. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan made the announcement on Thursday, criticizing the perceived neglect by union authorities.

Addressing a large sit-in protest at the Raj Bhavan, Govindan accused the central government of partisanship, emphasizing that Kerala seeks not charity but its constitutional rights. The protest saw participation from opposition parties, minus BJP ministers and PT Usha of the Rajya Sabha, uniting in a call for rightful assistance.

Highlighting Kerala's comprehensive relief efforts, Govindan discussed plans for a unique rehabilitation project. This involves building a township for 2,000 survivors, ensuring housing and essentials like education and healthcare. Despite submitting a detailed Rs 2,200 crore plan, the Centre has not yet cooperated, prompting state-wide demonstrations.

