Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan Faces Judicial Custody

AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan has been sent to a day's judicial custody by a Delhi court in connection with alleged organized crimes. The police's request for a 10-day custody for further interrogation under MCOCA remains unresolved, with arguments set to continue on December 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:08 IST
A Delhi court has ordered a day's judicial custody for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, amid allegations of organized crimes.

The decision followed after a special court acknowledged that more time is needed to deliberate on the Delhi police's request for ten days of custody for interrogation under MCOCA.

The debate on the police's application was left incomplete and is scheduled to resume on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

