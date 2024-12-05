Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Advancements in Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Chhattisgarh from December 14 to 16 to assess the law and order situation, engage with surrendered Naxals, and participate in regional events. The visit follows assurances from local authorities about significant progress in eradicating Naxal influence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14, intended to comprehensively review the state's law and order climate. He will engage with surrendered Naxals and interact with locals, marking yet another step in the ongoing efforts to rid the region of extremist influences.

During his visit, Shah will lead a security review meeting in Raipur and present the prestigious President's Colour award to the Chhattisgarh Police. His itinerary includes a trip to Jagdalpur, where he will hold discussions with locals and intellectuals, and partake in the Bastar Olympics closing ceremony, a symbolic event recognizing regional peace efforts.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh recently updated Shah on achievements in counter-Naxal initiatives and development projects. These efforts have notably decreased Naxal activity in Bastar and Kondagaon districts, attributed to both rigorous security operations and the implementation of development projects aimed at gaining local trust.

