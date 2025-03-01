Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Manipur Security Review as State Faces Unrest
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a meeting to evaluate Manipur's security amid escalating violence and political chaos. Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and imposition of President's rule, the government aims to stabilize the state and ensure public safety.
In light of escalating violence and political instability in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a meeting on Saturday to assess the state's security situation. This development follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, amid growing unrest.
On February 13, the central government imposed President's rule in Manipur. The Gazette of India document issued by the Union Home Ministry states that the legislative powers of the Manipur Assembly are transferred to Parliament, temporarily suspending the state government's authority.
Last November, Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in the national capital, engaging with senior officials to scrutinize Manipur's security dynamics. Central forces and state police have been directed to maintain peace amid ongoing challenges, including clashes over tribal community demands, underscoring the government's focus on regional stability.
