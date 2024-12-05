Heroin Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with Contraband

A significant drug bust occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, as police apprehended a man with heroin.

Authorities, acting on information received, arrested Kadum Tatin, aged 26, in Pasighat. They seized 2.49 grams of heroin and a mobile phone, collectively valued at Rs 3,000.

The local Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba, stated that Tatin has been charged under Section 21 (a) of the NDPS Act and is currently held at Pasighat police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)