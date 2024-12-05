Left Menu

Heroin Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with Contraband

In Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, police arrested 26-year-old Kadum Tatin for possession of 2.49 grams of heroin worth Rs 3,000. The arrest followed a tip-off, and a case under Section 21 (a) of the NDPS Act was registered at Pasighat police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:03 IST
Heroin Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with Contraband
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug bust occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, as police apprehended a man with heroin.

Authorities, acting on information received, arrested Kadum Tatin, aged 26, in Pasighat. They seized 2.49 grams of heroin and a mobile phone, collectively valued at Rs 3,000.

The local Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba, stated that Tatin has been charged under Section 21 (a) of the NDPS Act and is currently held at Pasighat police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024