Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Commits Support to Patient Post Oath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis showed commitment to public welfare on his first day in office by approving financial assistance for a medical patient. He sanctioned Rs five lakh for Chandrakant Kurhade, who needs a bone marrow transplant, after a plea from Kurhade's wife.

This swift decision by the Chief Minister highlights his dedication, demonstrated before he chaired the initial cabinet assembly. The approval came shortly after Fadnavis, along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took their oath at a ceremony in Azad Maidan.

The aid comes from the Chief Minister's relief fund, showcasing a prompt governmental action in public health welfare on the very first day of the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)