Hezbollah's $77 Million Payouts: A Reconstruction Strategy Post-War

In the aftermath of a destructive conflict with Israel, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has announced a financial initiative to support affected families.

Over $77 million in cash gifts will be distributed to Lebanon's families, primarily funded by Iran. Additional funds will assist with reconstruction efforts.

As allegations of ceasefire violations mount, Hezbollah shifts focus to rebuilding, appealing to Arab nations and the international community for support.

(With inputs from agencies.)