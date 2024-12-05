Left Menu

Hezbollah's $77 Million Payouts: A Reconstruction Strategy Post-War

Hezbollah has dispensed over $50 million to families affected by the war with Israel, seeking to support its base post-conflict. Iran primarily finances these efforts. As a ceasefire holds, reconstruction becomes a priority, with calls for international aid and cooperation with the Lebanese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a destructive conflict with Israel, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has announced a financial initiative to support affected families.

Over $77 million in cash gifts will be distributed to Lebanon's families, primarily funded by Iran. Additional funds will assist with reconstruction efforts.

As allegations of ceasefire violations mount, Hezbollah shifts focus to rebuilding, appealing to Arab nations and the international community for support.

