Left Menu

India Takes a Stand at ICJ: Climate Justice for Developing Nations

India accused developed countries of exploiting the global carbon budget and shirking climate-finance responsibilities during a pivotal ICJ hearing. India emphasized the unequal impact of climate change on developing nations and the failure of rich countries to honor financial commitments, while advocating for fairness and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:41 IST
India Takes a Stand at ICJ: Climate Justice for Developing Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a landmark hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), India accused developed countries of exploiting the global carbon budget and ignoring their climate-finance obligations.

Luther M Rangreji, representing India, argued that unequal contribution to environmental degradation necessitates unequal responsibility, highlighting the plight of developing nations.

India criticized wealthy countries for enjoying fossil fuel benefits while limiting resource use by developing nations and condemned their failure to meet the USD 100 billion climate-finance pledge made in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024