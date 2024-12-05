India Takes a Stand at ICJ: Climate Justice for Developing Nations

During a landmark hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), India accused developed countries of exploiting the global carbon budget and ignoring their climate-finance obligations.

Luther M Rangreji, representing India, argued that unequal contribution to environmental degradation necessitates unequal responsibility, highlighting the plight of developing nations.

India criticized wealthy countries for enjoying fossil fuel benefits while limiting resource use by developing nations and condemned their failure to meet the USD 100 billion climate-finance pledge made in 2009.

