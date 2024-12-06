Left Menu

Man on the run for duping 10 persons of Rs 47 lakh held

Police have arrested a man, who was on the run for over a year for cheating at least 10 persons of over Rs 47 lakh by promising high returns on investment in his car dealing business in Maharashtras Thane, officials said.The accused, Zakir Ali Samad Ali Kazi, 50, was arrested on Thursday, they said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:53 IST
Police have arrested a man, who was on the run for over a year for cheating at least 10 persons of over Rs 47 lakh by promising high returns on investment in his car dealing business in Maharashtra's Thane, officials said.

The accused, Zakir Ali Samad Ali Kazi, 50, was arrested on Thursday, they said. ''Kazi had been evading capture since July 2023 when a case was registered against him at the Rabodi police station for cheating and criminal breach of trust. He was finally tracked down and arrested by the Thane police from Mumbra,'' an official said on Friday. Kazi's son, Adnaan Zakir Kazi, 23, is still on the run, he said. According to police, at least four cheating cases have been filed against Kazi in the past.

''He also used his family members to gain the trust of victims. Kazi would request people to invest in his car sale-purchase business promising high returns on their investment. Initially, he would pay them money, but stop paying later. In mid-2022, he abruptly shut down his business. He also left the locality and went incommunicado. The victims then lodged a complaint in July 2023, accusing him of duping them of Rs 47.69 lakh,'' the official said. Kazi and his son have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or agent), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police said.

