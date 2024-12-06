Left Menu

Army personnel dies of cardiac arrest during search operation in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:47 IST
Army personnel dies of cardiac arrest during search operation in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

An army personnel died of cardiac arrest during a search operation in the upper areas of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

The search operation was going on in the forest area of Harwan here in the aftermath of an encounter in the nearby Dachigam on Tuesday in which Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed.

Bhat, a category ''A'' terrorist of the LeT, was involved in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal in which a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed.

While the security forces were conducting searches for terrorists in Faqeer Gujree, Dara, in the Harwan area of the city, this morning, an army jawan died due to cardiac arrest, the officials said.

They identified the jawan as Jasvinder Singh of the Army's 34 Assam Rifles.

Since the encounter on Tuesday, security forces have launched search operations in the vast forest area to trace terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024