Russia and Belarus to conclude treaty on security guarantees, Kremlin says

Russia and Belarus will conclude a treaty on mutual security guarantees in the interests of both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by the state-run RIA news agency as saying on Friday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was due to host Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Minsk on Friday.

