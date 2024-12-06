Hezbollah sent some 'supervising forces' overnight to Syria’s Homs, sources say
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah sent a small number of "supervising forces" from Lebanon to Syria overnight to help prevent anti-government fighters from seizing the strategic city of Homs, two senior Lebanese security sources told Reuters.
A Syrian military officer and two regional officials close to Tehran also told Reuters that elite forces from Iran-backed Hezbollah had crossed over from Lebanon overnight and took up positions in Homs.
