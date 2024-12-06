Left Menu

Hezbollah sent some 'supervising forces' overnight to Syria’s Homs, sources say

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:35 IST
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah sent a small number of "supervising forces" from Lebanon to Syria overnight to help prevent anti-government fighters from seizing the strategic city of Homs, two senior Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

A Syrian military officer and two regional officials close to Tehran also told Reuters that elite forces from Iran-backed Hezbollah had crossed over from Lebanon overnight and took up positions in Homs.

