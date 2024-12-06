Left Menu

Spray causes distress to audience in theatre showing 'Pushpa' sequel; cops find no suspicious object

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:50 IST
Spray causes distress to audience in theatre showing 'Pushpa' sequel; cops find no suspicious object
police stations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The screening of blockbuster film ''Pushpa 2: The Rule'' had to be halted for 10-15 minutes in a theatre in Mumbai's Bandra area after someone from the audience allegedly sprayed some substance into the air, causing coughing, vomiting and throat irritation to several others, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Galaxy theatre, the official added.

''The audience alerted the theatre management, which approached Bandra police. A team rushed there and halted the show for some 10-15 minutes, but a check of people inside did not throw up any suspicious object that may have caused the incident,'' he said.

No case has been filed but a probe into the incident continues, the Bandra police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024