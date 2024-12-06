Left Menu

Closely following situation: India on developments in Syria

As Islamist-led rebels are making further advances in Syria, India on Friday said it is closely following the situation in the Arab Republic.The rebels have almost taken control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday after capturing much of Aleppo, the countrys largest city.Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs.We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:13 IST
Closely following situation: India on developments in Syria
  • Country:
  • India

As Islamist-led rebels are making further advances in Syria, India on Friday said it is closely following the situation in the Arab Republic.

The rebels have almost taken control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday after capturing much of Aleppo, the country's largest city.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs.

''We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

''There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations. Our mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security,'' he said.

Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024