Italy's largest circus shut over alleged exploitation of migrant workers

Italy's biggest circus has effectively been shut down as a judge ordered its seizure on charges of exploiting undocumented immigrant workers, a court order and police statement said on Friday.

A labour protection unit of the Carabinieri police late on Thursday seized the "Madagascar Circus" in the northern city of Turin, its equipment and 67 vehicles, imposed a movement restriction on its owner, and blocked his bank accounts. The circus and its owner did not respond to a request for comment.

On its website, the circus says it is the largest in Italy, offering a two-hour show with around 100 animals and performances from acrobats and tightrope walkers. Investigators accuse the company of exploiting four undocumented Indian workers, "subjecting them to humiliating and degrading working and housing conditions by taking advantage of their state of need", according to the court order.

They were forced to live in a single caravan with 10 others, given the use of only one bathroom, paid 180 euros to 250 euros ($190-$265) per week to work seven days a week for at least 10 hours a day, and denied safety equipment, the order said. The investigation began in April 2023 when one of the Indian employees was taken to hospital in a coma after a workplace accident in the northwestern city of Genoa, where the circus was located at the time.

The circus initially said the man had fallen from a lorry, but investigations later ascertained he fell from a height of 18-20 metres while dismantling a big tent, the court order and the police statement said. The victim, who eventually emerged from the coma and survived, confirmed this version of events to officers.

Labour exploitation, especially of migrant workers, is an issue across several industries in Italy, with cases routinely reported in the fashion industry workshops, restaurants, agriculture, logistics and building sites. ($1 = 0.9446 euros)

