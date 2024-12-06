Left Menu

Army clerk embezzles over Rs 1.8 cr from CSD funds in Mathura; spouse held

Monika was arrested from their residence on Thursday.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:43 IST
A clerk at the Army's canteen stores department (CSD) in Mathura Cantonment has fled after allegedly embezzling more than Rs 1.8 crore from canteen funds, officials said on Friday.

After the discovery of the crime, canteen in-charge Captain Pankaj Yadav on Wednesday filed a complaint against the accused for fraud, embezzlement, and breach of trust, they added.

The complaint alleged that Naik Deepak Kumar, a clerk at the CSD, stole seven cheques from the canteen, police said.

Kumar, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, has been accused of transferring Rs 1.85 crore into accounts held by him and his wife Monika. After committing the crime, Kumar reportedly fled from Mathura, police said. ''Monika was arrested from their residence on Thursday. She was produced before a magistrate on Friday who remanded her to 14-day judicial custody,'' SHO of Sadar police station, Videsh Kumar, said.

Police are now planning to raid Kumar's family residence in Rohtak and other possible hideouts, the officer said.

