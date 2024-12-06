J-K: Five drug peddlers arrested in Samba, Jammu

Five alleged drug peddlers, including a brother-sister duo, were arrested allegedly along with contraband substances at separate places in Samba and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Bhag Ali alias "Ashiq" and his sister Meenu of the Rakh Barotian village were arrested following recovery of 11.43 grams of heroin, four mobile phones, one weighing machine and Rs 24,630 during checking in the Vijaypur area of Samba, a police official said.

He said they were moving from their village to Vijaypur on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by police.

Another woman drug peddler Roshan Bibi alias "Lalu" alias "Alu" was also arrested after 8.90 grams heroin and Rs 14,140 were recovered from her possession during checking near her village Rakh Barotian, the spokesman said.

He said another drug peddler Abdul Hamid alias "Medhu" was arrested after the search of his private car led to the recovery of 10.5 grams of heroin near his house in the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu. The Anti-narcotics Task Force (ANTF) also arrested alleged drug peddler Raj Kumar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, and recovered 15,000 psychotropic capsules from him near the Narwal railway line in Jammu.

All the five drug peddlers were separately booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation of the cases are going on, the spokesman further said.

