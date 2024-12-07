Left Menu

France, Germany and Poland say they will consider possible measures against Georgia

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:21 IST
  • France

France, Germany and Poland said they would raise the topic of Georgia, where police have clashed violently with pro-EU protesters, at the next European Union foreign affairs meeting, with a view to taking possible measures against Georgia.

"The measures that have been taken by the authorities expose Georgia to both external and internal instability," a joint statement on Friday issued by the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland said.

