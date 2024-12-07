Left Menu

Illegal drug manufacturing factory busted in Dehradun, 3 arrested

During interrogation, Sanjay said he used to work in a factory in the Selaqui area whose owner, Usman, used to manufacture illegal drugs in the said factory.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:27 IST
Illegal drug manufacturing factory busted in Dehradun, 3 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal drug manufacturing factory was busted here on Friday and three people, including its owner, were arrested, police said. The company was being operated under the guise of a herbal factory in the Sahaspur area of Dehradun district, police said. A joint operation was carried out by the police, drug department and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Green Herbal Company located on Langha Road in which a large quantity of illegal drugs and syrups were recovered from the possession of the accused, they said.

The factory owner Sanjay Kumar and his two partners - Shivkumar and Rehman were arrested from the spot. During the interrogation, the accused revealed two other names - Rishabh Jain and Kanhaiya Lal -- who were also involved in the manufacture of illegal drugs, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest them too, they said. During interrogation, Sanjay said he used to work in a factory in the Selaqui area whose owner, Usman, used to manufacture illegal drugs in the said factory. While working with Usman, Sanjay also learnt about the sale and demand of the drugs. After Usman was arrested by Punjab Police three years ago, Sanjay took a food license in the name of Green Herbal Company in 2023 and started manufacturing narcotic drugs under its cover, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024