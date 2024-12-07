Illegal drug manufacturing factory busted in Dehradun, 3 arrested

An illegal drug manufacturing factory was busted here on Friday and three people, including its owner, were arrested, police said. The company was being operated under the guise of a herbal factory in the Sahaspur area of Dehradun district, police said. A joint operation was carried out by the police, drug department and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Green Herbal Company located on Langha Road in which a large quantity of illegal drugs and syrups were recovered from the possession of the accused, they said.

The factory owner Sanjay Kumar and his two partners - Shivkumar and Rehman were arrested from the spot. During the interrogation, the accused revealed two other names - Rishabh Jain and Kanhaiya Lal -- who were also involved in the manufacture of illegal drugs, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest them too, they said. During interrogation, Sanjay said he used to work in a factory in the Selaqui area whose owner, Usman, used to manufacture illegal drugs in the said factory. While working with Usman, Sanjay also learnt about the sale and demand of the drugs. After Usman was arrested by Punjab Police three years ago, Sanjay took a food license in the name of Green Herbal Company in 2023 and started manufacturing narcotic drugs under its cover, he said.

