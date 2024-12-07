Romanian far-right presidential candidate calls says annulling election is 'coup'
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:47 IST
Romanian far-right presidential election candidate Calin Georgescu said on Friday that a top court ruling that annulled an ongoing presidential election was a "coup", according to a written statement given to broadcaster Realitatea TV.
