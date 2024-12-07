US says Romanians must have confidence their elections are free from foreign malign influence

Romanians must have confidence their elections are free of foreign malign influence, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, after Romania's top court annulled an ongoing presidential election following accusations of Russian meddling.

"The United States reaffirms our confidence in Romania's democratic institutions and processes, including investigations into foreign malign influence," the department said in a statement.

