Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:08 IST
A cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, a police statement said on Saturday.
The seizure was made during a search operation in the foothills of Pechi Chinglak on Friday.
The arms and ammunition seized include an SMG carbine with magazine, three hand grenades, four cartridges, a bayonet and a radio set, among others.
More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.
