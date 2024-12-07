RBI's Call for CoC Code of Conduct: A Game Changer in Insolvency Resolution

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Saturday stressed the necessity for an enforceable code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) within the insolvency resolution framework.

Speaking at a conference in New Delhi, Rao said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has succeeded as a recovery tool but faces issues with CoC performance. He noted disputes over valuation and creditor disagreements as significant challenges.

Rao emphasized self-regulation within CoC, pointing out problems with incentives and authority. He suggested compensation for resolution professionals should be market-driven, and noted that a strong formal insolvency process should deter defaults.

