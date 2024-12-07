Left Menu

RBI's Call for CoC Code of Conduct: A Game Changer in Insolvency Resolution

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao advocated for an enforceable code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to enhance the insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. He highlighted misalignments and emphasized the need for better cooperation between creditors and resolution professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:00 IST
RBI's Call for CoC Code of Conduct: A Game Changer in Insolvency Resolution
RBI Policy Rate Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Saturday stressed the necessity for an enforceable code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) within the insolvency resolution framework.

Speaking at a conference in New Delhi, Rao said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has succeeded as a recovery tool but faces issues with CoC performance. He noted disputes over valuation and creditor disagreements as significant challenges.

Rao emphasized self-regulation within CoC, pointing out problems with incentives and authority. He suggested compensation for resolution professionals should be market-driven, and noted that a strong formal insolvency process should deter defaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024