Drug Bust in Jharkhand: Trio Nabbed with Brown Sugar

In a significant anti-drug operation, Jharkhand's police apprehended three individuals, seizing brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Following a tip-off, officers raided Muslim Basti in Adityapur on Friday, resulting in the arrests.

The detained individuals, identified as Rahima Khatun, Nazmun Nisha, and Sahida Khatun, were already on the police radar for previous drug-related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)