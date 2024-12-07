Drug Bust in Jharkhand: Trio Nabbed with Brown Sugar
Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jharkhand with brown sugar valued at Rs 7 lakh. The bust, conducted in Adityapur's Muslim Basti, led to the detention of Rahima Khatun, Nazmun Nisha, and Sahida Khatun. The police noted previous legal entanglements for Rahima and Nazmun.
In a significant anti-drug operation, Jharkhand's police apprehended three individuals, seizing brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh in Seraikela-Kharswan district.
Following a tip-off, officers raided Muslim Basti in Adityapur on Friday, resulting in the arrests.
The detained individuals, identified as Rahima Khatun, Nazmun Nisha, and Sahida Khatun, were already on the police radar for previous drug-related charges.
