Syria's Shift: A New Challenge for Hezbollah

During the Doha Forum, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein highlighted new challenges for Lebanese group Hezbollah arising from the shifting dynamics in Syria.

Hochstein emphasized that Syria's evolving situation was causing a strategic disadvantage for Hezbollah as it posed difficulty in Iran's ability to supply weapons.

The envoy suggested that Iran might be reducing its involvement in Syria, thereby affecting Hezbollah's operations.

