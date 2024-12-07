Left Menu

Syria's Shift: A New Challenge for Hezbollah

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that Syria's evolving situation poses a challenge to Hezbollah by complicating Iran's arms supply. His remarks were made at the Doha Forum, indicating a potential strategic withdrawal by Iran from Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

During the Doha Forum, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein highlighted new challenges for Lebanese group Hezbollah arising from the shifting dynamics in Syria.

Hochstein emphasized that Syria's evolving situation was causing a strategic disadvantage for Hezbollah as it posed difficulty in Iran's ability to supply weapons.

The envoy suggested that Iran might be reducing its involvement in Syria, thereby affecting Hezbollah's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

