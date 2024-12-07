Syria's Shift: A New Challenge for Hezbollah
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that Syria's evolving situation poses a challenge to Hezbollah by complicating Iran's arms supply. His remarks were made at the Doha Forum, indicating a potential strategic withdrawal by Iran from Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:43 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
During the Doha Forum, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein highlighted new challenges for Lebanese group Hezbollah arising from the shifting dynamics in Syria.
Hochstein emphasized that Syria's evolving situation was causing a strategic disadvantage for Hezbollah as it posed difficulty in Iran's ability to supply weapons.
The envoy suggested that Iran might be reducing its involvement in Syria, thereby affecting Hezbollah's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Joint Forces Dismantle Security Threats in Manipur: Weapons and Explosives Seized
Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized
Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine
Inspiring Valor: BSF's 60th Raising Day Weapons Display at Tripura University
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Weapons, Combat Drug Trafficking