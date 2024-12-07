Marching On: Farmers Persist in Delhi Protest
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a fresh march to Delhi on December 8, as farmers demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and other issues. Previous protests faced resistance, including tear gas from security forces at the Punjab-Haryana border, but farmer groups remain undeterred.
- Country:
- India
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced Saturday that 101 farmers will march to Delhi again on December 8, as their demands remain unmet. The farmers seek a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other issues. Despite prior injuries from tear gas by security forces, the farmers remain resolute.
On Friday, protests paused temporarily after 16 farmers were injured by tear gas shells at the Punjab-Haryana border. The march's initial forceful halt by Haryana security drew sharp criticism from Pandher, who accused the BJP government of being apathetic.
Farmer groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, remain undeterred, planning peaceful marches despite ongoing challenges. Their demands extend beyond MSP to include farm debt waivers, pension provision, and compensation related to prior agitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
